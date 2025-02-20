  • home icon
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Feb 20, 2025 13:00 GMT
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. ring walkout songs.
Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. ring walkout songs. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

The highly anticipated Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. showdown is slated for Saturday, March 1, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The 12-round clash will feature Davis defending his WBA lightweight title against Roach Jr.

The upcoming bout was originally scheduled for Dec. 14 but was postponed and rescheduled, reportedly due to venue-related issues.

Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr.: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

A fighter’s walkout sets the stage for a high-profile showdown, turning the arena into a charged atmosphere of anticipation. These entrances are more than just routine—they energize the crowd, intensify the moment, and mentally prepare the boxers for the fights.

Although the walkout songs for the Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. fight, have yet to be revealed, let's revisit the iconic tracks both the boxers have chosen for their past bouts.

Boasting an undefeated professional record of 30-0, with 28 wins by knockout, Davis is set to make his return to the ring after a nine-month hiatus. His last appearance came in June 2024 against Frank Martin, where he secured an eighth-round knockout victory.

When it comes to walkout songs, 'Tank' is known for collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. For his fight against Martin, Davis made his entrance to 'Nun 2 Me', with OTR CHAZ delivering a live performance.

youtube-cover
For his October 2020 bout against Leo Santa Cruz, 'Tank' made a memorable entrance to 'Bean (Kobe)', joined by Lil Uzi Vert, who performed the track featuring Chief Keef.

youtube-cover
Meanwhile, Roach Jr., holding a professional record of 25-1-1 with 10 knockout victories, currently reigns as the WBA super featherweight champion and aims to claim a second divisional title.

For his fight against Orlando Cruz, Roach Jr. chose 'W.A.R (We Are Ready)' as his walkout song.

youtube-cover
The 29-year-old Washington native has often picked 'Reaper' by No Savage as his walkout song for several fights, aligning with his moniker, 'The Reaper'.

youtube-cover

