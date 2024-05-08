"Get my belt back" - Former Muay Thai champ Smilla Sundell believes she can still compete in the women's strawweight division

Smilla Sundell left the door open for a potential return to the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai division.

On May 3, Sundell was scheduled to defend her women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event. Instead, the 19-year-old phenom was ineligible to leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as a world champion after vacating her throne due to missing weight.

Nonetheless, 'The Hurricane' showcased another impressive performance and extended her undefeated promotional record with a second-round knockout win. There are questions about what's next for Sundell, as the weight miss made fans wonder if she can continue to make the strawweight limit.

During a post-fight interview with Sportskeeda, Sundell had this to say about potentially fighting for the vacant strawweight Muay Thai throne later this year:

"I'm very sorry I missed weight but I'm glad Natalia took the fight. She is a good opponent. And I hope to make it next time and get my belt back."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22, including Sundell's knockout win against Diachkova, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Smilla Sundell's entire post-fight interview with Sportskeeda below:

Who should Smilla Sundell face in potential vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world title fight?

Smilla Sundell would undoubtedly be featured in the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title fight if she can confidently make weight. When it comes to her potential opponent, the 19-year-old superstar would likely face one of two top contenders.

'The Hurricane' could face Natalia Diachkova in an immediate rematch. Although their fight had a conclusive ending, ONE Championship might consider re-booking the matchup to fully right the wrong of Sundell's weight miss.

Sundell could also face Jackie Buntan in a rematch for the vacant throne. The two world-class women's strawweight Muay Thai fighters have been on a collision course since they fought in April 2022, when Sundell secured a unanimous decision win for the inaugural throne.

Since then, Buntan has bounced back with three consecutive wins. Only time will tell when and where the American faces Sundell in a must-see rematch.

Watch the fight-ending sequence of Sundell vs Diachkova below: