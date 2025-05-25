"Get your foot stomps ready" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley's hilarious new skit showing takedown defense prep for Merab Dvalishvili clash at UFC 316

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified May 25, 2025 19:33 GMT
Sean O
Sean O'Malley drops training footage ahead UFC 316 clas. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has dropped new training footage, showcasing his takedown defense preparation ahead of the rematch bout against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

O'Malley and Dvalishvili previously clashed at UFC 306 in 2024. In this bout, 'The Machine' was able to outwrestle and outwork 'Suga' to secure the bantamweight championship. The newly minted champion has since gone on to defend his belt against the then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov, while O'Malley took time away from the sport.

'Suga' shared a video on social media in which he’s seen punching a heavy bag with one hand while holding a gun in the other. He captioned the post:

"Working on my takedown defense."

Check out the post below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one fan commenting:

"Get your foot stomps ready."
Others commented:

"Merab decision again."
"His hands are weapons."
"Wouldn't work, to be honest, Merab's gas tank is more effective than bullets."
"Battle of MMA content creators, Merab vs. O'Malley."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @UFCFIFTHROUND on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @UFCFIFTHROUND on X]

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley rematch in doubt after Georgian suffers toe injury

The UFC 316 headliner between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley is surrounded by uncertainty after Dvalishvili shared that he has suffered a broken toe during training. The injury could be a major setback for the champion, considering he is scheduled to compete in two weeks. However, the Georgian remains in high spirits, as he jokingly said that he would cut off the broken toe.

"It's okay, I'm going to cut it off."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

