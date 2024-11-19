"Get my hands on the flyweight title" - Jarred Brooks wants Adriano Moraes next if he beats Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26

Should he defeat Reece McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 on Dec. 6, ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks wishes to fight former flyweight MMA king Adriano Moraes for the currently vacant ONE flyweight MMA world championship. 'The Monkey God' called for his shot at the gold during an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"I think that it's going to be a great blockbuster fight for ONE Championship, too. And I think it's a great opportunity for me to get my hands on Moraes and get my hands on the flyweight title."

Last held by MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, 'Mighty Mouse' relinquished the ONE flyweight MMA world championship following his retirement at ONE 168: Denver on Sept. 6, inside the Ball Arena.

Moraes, the man Johnson dethroned to win the crown in August 2022, has recently staked his claim to fight for 26 pounds of flyweight MMA gold after defeating Filipino rival Danny Kingad at ONE 169 on Nov. 8.

Delivering a lopsided victory against McLaren at ONE Fight Night 26 could secure Brooks' hopes of fighting Moraes due to the Australian being the fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA competitor and also one of the division's most battle-hardened athletes.

Reece McLaren prepared to give Jarred Brooks a fiery welcome to flyweight MMA division

Reece McLaren is more than ready to give Jarred Brooks a taste of what life is like as a flyweight MMA competitor at ONE Fight Night 26.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, McLaren said:

"No, look, I'm here to fight the real fights. So I'm fighting the world champion. Straight up, man."

ONE Fight Night 26 will occur inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event will air live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

