"Get up Izzy, get up n*gga" - Ex-UFC champion has raw emotional reaction to Israel Adesanya’s TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov

A former UFC champion gave out a distressing reaction while witnessing Israel Adesanya's loss against Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia. The ex-champ urged Adesanya to get up, but the former middleweight champ couldn't manage to do so.

Adesanya's UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight against Imavov marked his first appearance in a non-PPV UFC event since 2018. However, he failed to revamp his winning run in the outing. Adesanya had also endured defeats in his last two encounters against Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis.

'The Last Stylebender' found major success with his kicks in the first round of the encounter. He also started the second round with a kick-heavy approach and landed a couple of strong ones in the initial seconds. However, Imavov caught one of his body kicks a few moments later, which eventually helped him finish the fight.

The counter-overhand right that Imavov threw after the kick knocked Adesanya down to the canvas. The Frenchman finished the fight in a few more seconds with some ground-and-pound.

The former UFC flyweight champ, Demetrious Johnson, tuned into the UFC Saudi Arabia and uploaded the video of his reactions to his YouTube channel. An X update from @Home_of_Fight highlighted a clip from it that showcased his reactions to Adesanya's loss.

Johnson made his best efforts to cheer Adesanya after he got knocked down by Imavov's strike. But 'Mighty Mouse' plunged into grief after witnessing that Adesanya's loss. He said:

"Get up Izzy. Get up n*gga. F*ck. F*ck, god da**it... Congratulations Nassourdine, I mean, I'm happy...I'm not happy. I'm fu**ing actually mad."

Israel Adesanya doesn't have a blueprint for the course of the rest of his UFC career

Despite currently being on a three-fight losing streak, Isreal Adesanya once was one of the elite UFC fighters. Adesanya stands as a two-time middleweight champ along with an impressive pro-MMA record of 24-5. However, after his recent downfall, Adesanya doesn't seem to have a clear idea about which way he wants to go in his UFC career from here.

In an interview with ESPN MMA after his UFC Saudi Arabia encounter, Adesanya said:

"I don't know [what's next]. I'll have to chill and then think about things. I will relax first for a little bit, just help the teammates who have fights coming up. Yeah, I'll see what I want to do. I was going to do that anyway, but now I'm forced to. Shoutout to Nassourdine for that."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments in the X update by @ChampRDS below:

