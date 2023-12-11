"Get a job" - Paige VanZant's loved-up photoshoot with a shirtless Austin Vanderford triggers mixed fan reactions

Fans were left divided as Paige VanZant shared a sneak peek into a photoshoot with her husband, Austin Vanderford.

The former UFC fighter-turned-OnlyF*ns model has been married to Austin Vanderford since 2018. He is also an MMA fighter and currently boasts a professional record of 11-2. Despite currently being signed to Bellator MMA, he has not been in action since his fight against Aaron Jeffery in August 2022, where he was stopped in the very first round.

VanZant recently took to Instagram to share a short clip of herself with her husband. She captioned the post:

"Someday they’ll go down together; they’ll bury them side by side. To few it’ll be grief, to the law a relief. But it’s death for Bonnie and Clyde"

The post seems to have triggered mixed reactions from the fans, who have criticized Austin Vanderford for being dependent on his wife. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Some day Austin might get a job instead of living off his woman."

"You guys look great together Paige"

"Fake relationship"

Fan reactions

Paige VanZant talks about getting hate comments, Austin Vanderford defends her

Paige VanZant recently opened up about getting hateful comments on her Instagram. Despite not fighting in over two years, '12 Gauge' is arguably one of the most popular MMA personalities in the world. A major reason for this is the fact that she has enjoyed great success on the exclusive media-sharing platform OnlyF*ns.

In order to promote her content on OnlyF*ns, VanZant often takes to her Instagram account and offers fans a sneak peek. However, it looks like she has been getting a lot of hateful comments as a result of it. While discussing the same during a recent episode of her new podcast, A Kick*ss Love Story, the former UFC fighter said:

"The comment section on these videos on my Instagram and I know that it's just social media but it is, that's how it is. People comment negative things because it makes them feel like they have a voice."

Paige VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford, also chimed in with his opinion on the matter, saying:

"You are a very kind person, you have a sweetheart and you know, a lot of that stuff gets lost on social media and it's crazy."