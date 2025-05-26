“Get revenge on Rodtang” - Takeru soaks in the love from his Thai fans in casual fanmeet outside of Lumpinee Stadium

Takeru Segawa always gets the love wherever he goes, even in the homeland of his bitter nemesis. The Japanese kickboxing icon was in Bangkok, Thailand, this past week when he cornered Team Vasileus stablemate Yuki Yoza in the latter's ONE Championship debut against Elbrus Osmanov at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Following Yoza's unanimous decision win against Osmanov, Takeru and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri met with some fans who gathered outside the famed Lumpinee Stadium.

Takeru shared on Instagram his interaction with the Thai fans, with some even telling him to avenge his loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In the caption, he wrote:

"After the tournament, I did some fan service with Masaaki and the kids 🤝 I'm really happy that I have more and more fans in Thailand 🇹🇭 They told me to get revenge on Rodtang and that got me fired up! I was happy that there were fans who supported me regardless of their home country. I'll definitely win next time!!"

Takeru is undoubtedly one of the greatest kickboxers of all time, and his match against Rodtang in March was considered the biggest kickboxing match of the year.

That match, however, lasted just 80 seconds when Rodtang knocked Takeru out in their flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172 in front of a stunned Japanese audience at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

Takeru, a three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion, doesn't have a fight lined up, but it's expected that he'll bring the fireworks against anyone ONE Championship puts in front of him.

Takeru stopped by Laos before flying to Thailand to support Yuki Yoza

Takeru Segawa was a busy man this past weekend. 'The Natural Born Krusher' revealed on Instagram that he was in Laos a day before he flew to Thailand to be in Yuki Yoza's corner at ONE Friday Fights 109.

Takeru fulfilled his responsibilities as the Seventh Generation Tiger Mask and donated school supplies to children in Laos.

He shared his activities on Instagram and in the caption, wrote:

"Kickboxing class at a Laos primary school today. Went to deliver supplies and support 🇱🇦 Powered by nature with my kids."

