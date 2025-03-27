Getting a highlight reel reposted by Conor McGregor is not on this BKFC fighter's radar just yet: "I'm not looking past anything"

Conor McGregor being a partial owner of BKFC has brought a lot of new eyeballs to the company and the sport of bare-knuckle boxing by proxy but a looming BKFC title challenger doesn't really have that spotlighting element within his purview right now.

Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Carlos Trinidad Snake gets ready to contend for the BKFC welterweight title held by reigning titleholder Austin Trout at BKFC Dubai on April 4 in the main event. When asked if BKFC now having a DAZN broadcast deal and promotional co-owner McGregor signal boosting his fight career is meaningfully on his mind, Trinidad Snake said:

"Not really, you know. I don't even really care for the belt to be honest. All of that stuff comes after the success. The whole job is to go in there and beat Austin Trout and do it viciously, savagely, spectacularly, you know."

"So the belt and everything else, the celebrations and all that, that comes after the fact. So I'm not looking past anything. The first thing is to go out there, knock him out, and then take everything that comes with it."

Check out Trinidad Snake's thoughts on the attention-oriented components of his upcoming title fight below (11:59):

Conor McGregor and his desires to fight in BKFC

Conor McGregor is not just someone who enthusiastically promotes the sport of bare-knuckle boxing but claims that he wants to step into the BKFC ring someday. McGregor made these statements at the press conference for the looming BKFC Italy card as the 36-year-old stated (via DAZN):

"Yes. The warrior spirit burns strong inside me. For sure. If you think I'm up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle and I won't step in there myself, think again. For sure. Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship - mark my words."

'The Notorious' also went on to say that he would like to one day hold a BKFC world title and this strap that he wishes for is something that he called a significant belt to hold in your career. McGregor also put out a multi-man list covering potential big-money matchups that he could have someday in the company.

The Dublin native pointedly mentioned names like Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens but also referenced a possible rematch with former UFC adversary Eddie Alvarez. McGregor also specified his championship aspirations a bit more by indicating a focus on facing either the BKFC lightweight champion or the BKFC welterweight champion someday.

