“Getting hit by a train to the gut” - Francis Ngannou makes bodybuilder squeal after hitting him with less than ‘50%’ of his power

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is basking in the excitement of his upcoming boxing match against Tyson Fury, set to take place on October 28 in Saudi Arabia.

Amidst the preparations for the bout, Ngannou recently took a break to unwind and enjoy some leisure time with renowned American bodybuilder David Laid and British actor and rapper Michael Dapaah.

In a collaboration video for Gymshark, 'The Predator,' accompanied by Laid and Dapaah, engaged in a daring body shot challenge. Since his UFC debut in 2015, Ngannou has become a sensation, earning the title of 'Baddest Man on the Planet' due to his exceptional genetics and astounding power.

The challenge took an unexpected turn when Francis Ngannou unleashed a body shot on Dapaah, causing him to squeal despite the Cameroonian using less than half of his strength. The 31-year-old rapper, initially brimming with confidence, quickly realized the gravity of his choice to accept the challenge.

Check out the video below (from 5:00):

The amusing interaction and body shot challenge garnered a variety of responses from fight fans.

One fan wrote:

"Francis wasn't even throwing at 50%."

Another wrote:

"Everybody gangsta until Francis says 'my turn now.'"

Another fan claimed that Francis Ngannou appeared to be physically larger than David Laid:

"Broo Francis making David look small and David is a big guy 😮"

Check out some more reactions below:

"The way his face changes when he's ready for the body shot 😏"

"Oh man…these dudes are BRAVE AF!! Gonna feel like a getting hit by a train to the gut."

Nate Diaz speaks on Francis Ngannou's UFC departure

Nate Diaz has expressed his support for Francis Ngannou's decision to find success outside of the UFC. Diaz himself left the promotion after a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, choosing to explore opportunities beyond the organization due to contract restrictions.

For 'The Predator', his departure from the UFC was surprising to fans, considering he held the heavyweight title. He had sought a new contract and co-promotion for a boxing match against Tyson Fury, but the promotion's president Dana White declined, leading to Ngannou's decision to relinquish the title and join the PFL.

In an interview with ESPN MMA, Diaz shared his thoughts on Ngannou's move:

"I'm happy he's [Ngannou] happy and making some money. Whatever he wants to do, it's cool. As a fighter, especially the heavyweight champ of the world, he should be do whatever he wants to do."

Check out Diaz's comments below (from 13:35):