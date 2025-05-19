Gilbert Burns releases statement following crushing UFC Vegas 106 defeat

Gilbert Burns broke his silence following his recent loss to Michael Morales in the UFC Vegas 106 main event. Burns returned to competition after nearly 10 months away from the octagon to face rising contender Michael Morales. Morales overwhelmed Burns with his power and striking prowess, securing a first-round knockout victory.

Recently, Burns took to Instagram to express his thoughts on the defeat. While reflecting on his professional MMA journey, Burns wished his opponent success in future fights, writing:

"Thankful for this journey! I’m still super blessed! Off course wasn’t the outcome I was looking forward to, especially for this one I work extremely hard, who saw, saw, but it’s the fight game and it’s life! Congrats to @miichaelufc wishing you and your team all the success! That’s it no sad stories! Grateful for this beautiful journey and for all the lessons! God is good all the time! All honor, praise and glory are given to him Jesus Christ in a win or defeat!"

Popular MMA content page praises Gilbert Burns' fighting spirit - "The game still needs Gilbert Burns"

Despite the disappointing outcome at UFC Vegas 106, Gilbert Burns has received considerable praise in the MMA community for his commitment to the competitive spirit of the sport.

While many established veterans of the sport have been criticized for avoiding high-risk fights against up-and-coming contenders, Burns has given opportunities to younger talent such as Khamzat Chimaev, and more recently, Michael Morales. Additionally, he has faced some of the most elite fighters in the division consistently, often pushing them to their limits.

MMA content page Home of Fight emphasized this aspect of Burns' personality in a recent post on Instagram, writing:

"In an era where top fighters pick and choose, Gilbert Burns always stepped up. He put his ranking on the line, fought the toughest names, and never took the easy route. "I will never say no." - what he said in our recent interview with him. Eight of his opponents were champs or title contenders — and none of them had an easy night. He’s not done. The game still needs Gilbert Burns."

Unfortunately for Burns, the UFC Vegas 106 defeat marked his fourth consecutive loss, and he has dealt with severe injuries in recent years.

