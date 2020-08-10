Gilbert Burns reveals the advantages he has over Kamaru Usman and the Welterweight division

Gilbert Burns has emerged as the dark horse of the UFC Welterweight division. While Gilbert Burns' name wasn't brought up as much before, his win over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley cemented his place as a top contender and it was enough for him to secure a title shot against reigning Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Gilbert Burns explained his advantages over the Champion Kamaru Usman and the Welterweight division in general: (H/T BJPENN.com):

“I see a lot of advantages,” Burns said. “For sure my jiu jitsu. Any wrestlers in this division, Colby Covington, try taking me down. Just try it. I’ll be more than happy to not make it easy for guys to take me down. I might defend the shot or even take you guys down. As soon as I get on top, or even on bottom, I’m able to submit or even sweep or do whatever with any one of these guys in the division.”

He added that his explosiveness is what makes him among the most dangerous men in the 170-pound division:

“Not only for the champion, but for anyone, I’m a threat on my feet too,” Burns said. “I can kick, I can punch. I hit way harder than these guys. I have all the explosiveness. I’m fresh in the division. I don’t know how I didn’t make that change [from lightweight to welterweight] before, but right now I feel so good for that division.”

Gilbert Burns is ready for his title shot

Following his confirmation that he's tested negative for COVID-19 and is all in the clear, Gilbert Burns will be ready for his title shot as soon as Kamaru Usman steps back in the Octagon.

While Jorge Masvidal stepping in to replace the Brazilian on six days' notice considerably shot up the PPV sales, Dana White was adamant that Gilbert Burns will be getting the next crack at Kamaru Usman.

Many have rated Gilbert Burns' chances against Kamaru Usman very highly, with former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier stating that Gilbert Burns would have defeated Kamaru Usman if The Nigerian Nightmare fought the way he did against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251.