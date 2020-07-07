Gilbert Burns reveals why Jorge Masvidal will make a "mess" of the Welterweight division if he beats Kamaru Usman

Gilbert Burns is supporting his former teammate Kamaru Usman at UFC 251.

Gilbert Burns explained why Jorge Masvidal would be bad for the Welterweight division.

Gilbert Burns was supposed to be fighting Kamaru Usman for the Welterweight Championship this weekend at UFC 251 in Fight Island. However, he tested positive for COVID-19 and was removed from the card immediately. Jorge Masvidal replaced him after getting an offer that was "close" to what he had asked for.

With the new main event considered a more exciting one, Gilbert Burns spoke to ESPN (H/T BJPENN.com) and revealed why he's hoping for Kamaru Usman to defeat Jorge Masvidal:

“I want Kamaru to win. First of all, because I kind of like the guy. He was, he is not anymore, he used to be my training partner. So for sure I’ve got Kamaru. If Masvidal wins, things are gonna get crazy. It’s gonna be a circus in that division,” Burns told ESPN. “I think he’s gonna fight Conor [McGregor], or maybe Nate Diaz. I don’t think the division is gonna run correctly, with the No. 1 and No. 2 guys fighting for the title. He’s gonna make a mess. That’s another thing why I want Kamaru to win, too. I think I will be next. But, if Masvidal wins I know it’s gonna be a mess in that division. Things are gonna get crazy.”

It's hard to disagree with Gilbert Burns, but there's no denying that Jorge Masvidal as the UFC Welterweight Champion would be an exciting prospect. It'll be a great story of a veteran getting to the top after nearly two decades.

Will Gilbert Burns receive the next title shot?

There's no doubt that Gilbert Burns will receive the next title shot once he fully recovers from COVID-19. Gilbert Burns was criticized for having taken a lower pay for the fight, but the Brazilian refuted those claims.

He was teammates with Kamaru Usman and the Welterweight Champion moved to Colorado to train with renowned coach Trevor Wittman. It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out. Jorge Masvidal was supposed to get the title shot before Gilbert Burns but was unable to agree a deal with UFC.

With Gilbert Burns pulling out a little over a week before, it put Masvidal in a strong position for negotiations, which is why he ended up taking the fight.