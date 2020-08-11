Gilbert Burns reveals how Tyron Woodley can defeat Colby Covington on September 19th

Gilbert Burns is targeting a December PPV fight against UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. With the PPV slots booked up till November at UFC 255, the Brazilian is preparing to face off against his teammate Kamaru Usman.

The last man he defeated to earn the title shot was Tyron Woodley, the former UFC Welterweight Champion. In his fight against Woodley, Gilbert Burns won five rounds in a row - getting a one-sided, dominant decision victory.

Tyron Woodley is getting back into the Octagon quickly and he'll be facing Colby Covington on September 19th in the main event of a Fight Night event, presumably at Las Vegas.

Speaking to The Schmo (H/T The Body Lock), Gilbert Burns explained how Tyron Woodley can defeat Colby Covington in their upcoming fight:

“I don’t know. It’s an intriguing matchup because Colby is not going to be that dangerous with the hands,” Burns said of the proposed welterweight matchup between Woodley and Covington. “So with that being said, Woodley doesn’t need to fight with his hands up, watching for shots. His hands can be a little lower and he’ll be able to defend the takedown easily — he’s very strong

Gilbert Burns admitted that he's hoping for a big victory for Tyron Woodley:

“I don’t know, I hope Tyron Woodley gets his cardio good, he needs to be strong mentally going into that fight. I’m going to see that one. I hope Tyron Woodley wins that one.”

Gilbert Burns' future inside the Octagon

After testing negative for COVID-19, Gilbert Burns has been medically cleared to compete again. He's been doing some work for the UFC with regards to translation, but he's more ready than ever for a title fight against Kamaru Usman.

Dana White was firm about Gilbert Burns receiving the next title shot and it's going to be interesting to see how he matches up stylistically. It could end up being Kamaru Usman's toughest test to date.