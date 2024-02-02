Gilbert Urbina brother: Did the welterweight's sibling compete in the UFC?

Ahead of his UFC Vegas 85 matchup with Charles Radtke, Gilbert Urbina looks to improve to his record to 2-1 in the UFC.

Having entered the promotion as a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter season 29, Urbina followed in the footsteps of his older brothers Hector and Elias as members of the reality TV show. Urbina is the second among his siblings to compete in the UFC as a professional, behind Hector, who competed in the octagon three times.

In previous editions of The Ultimate Fighter, Hector competed in season 19 as a member of Team Edgar, with Elias competing in season 23 with Team Joanna. On season 29, Gilbert was selected by Alexander Volkanovski as the third middleweight taken off the board.

Should Urbina defeat Radtke on Feb. 3, he will be the first of his family to pick up two wins in the UFC, with Hector going just 1-2. Hector defeated Edgar Garcia at UFC 180 before suffering losses to Bartosz Fabinski and Vicente Luque.

Gilbert's 7-2 record is also the best of his brothers, with Hector owning a record of 17-11-1 and Elias currently 5-1. Though Elias never competed in the UFC, he did fight in the inaugural season of Dana White's Contender Series, losing to Bevon Lewis by TKO.

Though each Urbina brother was eliminated from The Ultimate Fighter after going 1-1 on the show, Gilbert went the furthest as a competitor, being the de facto runner-up due to replacing Tresean Gore in the season finale against Bryan Battle.

Who is Gilbert Urbina? The younger brother of former UFC fighter Hector Urbina

Despite being just 2-1 in the octagon, Gilbert Urbina will enter UFC Vegas 85 as a sizeable favorite over Charles Radtke.

Entering the promotion as a competitor on The Ultimate Fighter season 29, Urbina picked up an impressive TKO win over Orion Cosce in his last performance. 'The RGV Bad Boy' has just two losses in his career to notable welterweights Sean Brady and Bryan Battle.

Expand Tweet

Training with his brothers Hector, Elias, and Johnny Urbina in Texas, the family has branded themselves as 'Team Urbina.'