'Girliest punches I've ever seen' - Fans obliterate self-proclaimed kung-fu master for losing to female boxer Zhang Meili

Zhang Meili, a female boxer and professional body guard from China, recently took on a 'kung-fu master' who challenged her to a kickboxing bout.

The self-proclaimed 'Iron Palm master' insisted on the kickboxing ruleset, but was dominated from start to finish by Meili, who was clearly more skilled. Following the challenger's embarrasing defeat, he stated that he needed to find a new master in order to teach him correctly.

Zhang Meili's coach had some choice words for the 'Iron Palm master' after the fight, and said this:

"You're okay?! Your eyes don't look okay at all. Where was the Iron Palm? Didn't make a difference. So defeating her is your goal? Look at how much you sweat."

The challenger responded with this:

"I'll go find another master. Ask another master to teach me."

Watch the video below:

Fans did not hold back on the self-proclaimed 'kung-fu master' in the comments of the video, with @4thbranch saying this:

"That dude had the girliest punches ive ever seen"

@BongTeam77 believes that if Zhang Meili was wearing MMA gloves she may have KO'd her opponent:

"If she had been using mma gloves, he would be asleep. As a boxer myself, seeing those rib lanes he kept open had me licking my chops. She needs to incorporate the body in her throws"

See the fan reactions below:

Screenshot of fans commenting on YouTube

Screenshot of fans commenting on YouTube

Zhang Meili takes on huge opponent in street boxing fight

Zhang Meili has begun taking on challengers of all shapes and sizes in her spare time, and a video of her dominating a massive opponent in a street boxing fight is doing rounds online.

Meili began attending the Chengdu Sports University in 2018 where she majored in Chinese Boxing, a skill she has put to good use since her graduation. Alongside her qualification as a professional bodyguard, Meili is also a trained kickboxing coach.

The female boxer has competed against self-proclaimed fighters in a variety of challenge-fights. Facebook page BEAST STYLE Boxing uploaded a video of her facing off against a much larger opponent, and getting the better of him. They said this:

"FEMALE BOXER VS BIG GUY. STREET BOXING ZHANG MEI LI IS BACK 🥊 BEAST STYLE Boxing BOXFIT STUDIO Eric Fuimaono-Hunt..."

Watch the video below:

Poll : 0 votes