“Give my 100 percent ” - Ritu Phogat not stressing about red-hot Ayaka Miura’s winning streak ahead of ONE 171 showdown

'The Indian Tigress' Ritu Phogat is stepping back onto the world stage of ONE Championship after two years off with an unbreakable mental fortitude. Despite Japanese grappler 'Zombie' Ayaka Miura's three-fight win streak and her own two-fight loss streak, Phogat isn't sweating the odds.

Ad

Ad

Trending

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, she shares her mindset going into the ring:

"When I'm in the ring, I don't think about whether she has won three consecutive matches or if I've lost my last two. I give my 100% to the effort I've put in. I just focus on giving my 110%."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I'm not under any pressure" - Ritu Phogat says time off for motherhood was good for her as an elite athlete

Ritu Phogat's return to the world stage isn't just about proving herself against the best of the best - it's also deeply personal for the new mother. 'The Indan Tigress' had taken two years off to focus on her new role, but rather than dampen her, she said her role as a new mom has further fueled her fire:

Ad

"I'm not under any pressure at all because the two-year age gap gave my body time to recover. I've been training continuously since I was eight years old, without taking any breaks. These two years have been good for my body's recovery.

Phogat isn't just fighting for a win. As a wrestler who has spent her life honing her craft, 'The Indian Tigress' is a warrior through and through and will not stop until she has made her mark in history.

Ad

Ad

ONE 171: Qatar features a stacked card starring some of the biggest names of combat sports, but the Phogat vs Miura matchup stands out as the only women's bout of the night.

Watch the event live at Lusail Sports Arena, or catch the action online at watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.