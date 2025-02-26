“Give it our all” - Yuya Wakamatsu vows to deliver utmost violence in world title showdown against Adriano Moraes at ONE 172

Yuya Wakamatsu is about to throw everything he has in his shot at redemption against Adriano Moraes.

The former world title contender has another shot at gold when he takes on Moraes for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title on the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the historic Saitama Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Wakamatsu said he'll put everything on the line to get his chance at the coveted piece of ONE Championship gold inside one of the most hallowed grounds of MMA.

Yuya Wakamatsu posted:

"There are only 4 weeks left until the final battle. We will keep sharpening our skills and give it our all until the match🔥 See you at Saitama Super Arena on March 23rd!!"

Wakamatsu once challenged Moraes for the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE X, ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary showcase, but lost via third-round submission in March 2022 in Singapore.

After stumbling against Woo Sung Hoon in his next outing, Wakamatsu went on a rampage and racked up three straight wins over Xie Wei, Danny Kingad, and Gilbert Nakatani.

With momentum on his side, 'Little Piranha' hopes that his rematch against Moraes would finally net him the vacant throne.

Moraes, however, has been synonymous with the flyweight MMA division and has a strong argument for being the best ONE flyweight MMA world champion.

'Mikinho' had three reigns atop the division and is the first and only person ever to knock out the legendary Demetrious Johnson.

The Brazilian constrictor holds 12 victories in ONE Championship, with nine submissions and one knockout.

Tickets for ONE 172 are available at EPlus, while the entire card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Yuya Wakamatsu wants to cement his place in ONE Championship lore against Adriano Moraes

Yuya Wakamatsu is fully aware of Adriano Moraes's notoriety in ONE Championship, and he wants to take that lore for himself when they lock horns in Saitama.

During the ONE 172 press conference in Tokyo, Wakamatsu said he wants to prove that he's the best 135-pound fighter in the world at the expense of Moraes:

"Yes, Adriano Moraes is the only fighter who has ever knocked out DJ, so I want to do that on the biggest stage of all and become a champion. I think this will be a great opportunity to let the people know that the number one flyweight [in ONE] is the best in the world."

