“Give credit where it’s due” - Anatoly Malykhin says former ONE champ-champ Reinier de Ridder deserves praise

After figuring in two epic battles with Reinier de Ridder, reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin has developed a great deal of respect for his old foe.

'RDR' signed with the UFC and has gone 3-0, with his latest victory coming against highly-touted American wrestler Bo Nickal.

In an interview with RDX Sports, Malykhin expressed joy to see his former opponent doing well and getting recognition.

“I just wanted to give credit where it’s due — to his skills and his career. I’m sure he’ll continue performing at a high level for many years.”

De Ridder was a former two-division ONE world champion, where he notched seven wins and two successful title defenses. Both of his losses have come at the hands of Anatoly Malykhin, who took away his belts and became an unprecedented three-division MMA world champion.

'Sladkiy' was able to neutralize the Dutchman's elite Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills twice using stifling wrestling and the weapons of mass destruction tucked away in his fists.

Despite their history as adversaries, Malykhin is a true champion who will always be grateful to challengers who pushed him for greatness.

Anatoly Malykhin is not surprised Reinier de Ridder is thriving

Anatoly Malykhin remains baffled why some pundits counted Reinier de Ridder out in the UFC. After all, 'RDR' was once ruled two weight classes against the world-class talent in ONE Championship.

“He’s a truly strong fighter, a former double champion of what I consider the best league in the world — ONE Championship. He had 16 finishes," the Russian powerhouse said in the same interview.

Meanwhile, Malykhin is thrilled to see his old nemesis achieving great things. The 36-year-old double champ also continues to do the same in the home of martial arts.

