  "Give everything that I have" - Marcelo Garcia leaving no stone unturned for Masakazu Imanari war at ONE 170

"Give everything that I have" - Marcelo Garcia leaving no stone unturned for Masakazu Imanari war at ONE 170

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jan 17, 2025 09:06 GMT
Marcelo Garcia (left) and Masakazu Imanari (right)
Marcelo Garcia (left) and Masakazu Imanari (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Brazilian jiu-jitsu icon legend Marcelo Garcia promises to bring his A-game for his impending battle with Masakazu Imanari on Jan. 24 during their openweight submission grappling match inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Garcia promised this during his recent appearance on JitsCast for an interview. He also wants fans to tune in to watch his highly anticipated return to action after years of sabbatical by stating:

"One thing that I know, I guarantee, whenever I go and compete, is that I will always go and give everything that I have. I never now whether it's going to be enough, and I never promise whether I'm going to win, I never did that in my life."
The 41-year-old doubled down on his statement, adding:

"But I know I'm going to go there and give everything and it's not going to be easy for anyone. I hope people have fun to go and watch me compete again."

Check out Marcelo Garcia's full interview here:

youtube-cover

The ground game veteran wants to prove that he's still one of the premier submission artists on the planet despite losing a significant amount of time from the limelight.

Marcelo Garcia tackled how he used jiu-jitsu to fight cancer, saying adapting to things is key

The multi-time BJJ world champion Marcelo Garcia also appeared on a recent episode of Jordan Teaches Jiu-Jitsu, where he discussed how he leveraged his BJJ mindset in aiding him with his battle with cancer.

According to Garcia, adapting to things is always the key and jiu-jitsu helped him learn this by explaining:

"They took like two-thirds of my esophagus, so my stomach is kind of like stretched up, so those things like, I take some adaptation, but it's unbelievable how we can adapt for everything, the same way how like jiu-jitsu teaches you to adapt to things."

ONE 170 will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card takes place on Friday, January 24.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
