"Give fans a war" - Jonathan Di Bella wants an all-out barnburner against Sam-A for interim gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Jonathan Di Bella has vowed to hold nothing back when he takes on Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE 172. At the same time, the Canadian-Italian superstar hopes his opposite number brings the same mentality into their showdown on Sunday, March 23.

Ad

That evening inside the revered Saitama Super Arena, the former divisional kings square off for the first time under the ONE banner in a ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

It has been a moment that the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star has been waiting for a long time.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 28-year-old has expressed his desire to stand and bang with the Thai legend numerous times in the past, and now that he's got his wish, he hopes they will give the watching world something special in Saitama, Japan.

The Montreal native told ONE Championship:

"Hopefully, we just start and trade and give fans a war. I hope for that. I really hope for that."

Ad

Beyond a victory over the multi-time striking world champion, the Canadian-Italian wants a chance to settle a score against the only man to hand him a defeat in his martial arts journey — two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion delivered a striking clinic to beat the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star at ONE Friday Fights 68, but many, like Di Bella, believe results could have gone the other way.

Ad

While he cannot change history, a big win for Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172 will set him up for a chance to level the series with Prajanchai.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella impressed by Sam-A's recent fights: "He's been better than ever"

Since coming out of retirement — not for the first time — Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has won three of his four assignments on the global stage that is ONE Championship.

The 41-year-old has picked up knockout wins against Akram Hamidi and Ryan Sheehan. Jonathan Di Bella, for his part, has been impressed by the former two-sport, two-division world champion's recent form, and knows he'll not have it easy come fight night.

Ad

In the same interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"He's been better than ever for some reason. I don't know what it is, but yeah, he's back and he's putting guys to sleep and I'm excited to test myself against a legend."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.