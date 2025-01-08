“Give this guy a movie” - Fans loving Johan Estupinan’s flair and showmanship ahead of ONE 170 duel against Johan Ghazali

Colombian phenom Johan Estupinan has become known for his flair and showmanship since making his ONE Championship debut last year. It has made him one of the must-see fighters for fans every time he is featured in an event.

He was recently in his entertaining self as he continued to train for his much-awaited showdown against fellow rising star Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown.

'Panda Kick' shared a video on his Instagram profile of him working on his punches and kicks with his team while throwing some showmanship, including him doing a flip off the wall.

Check out the post below:

Fans had a kick from it and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post. Below are what some of them wrote.

One fan highlighted how Estupinan's moves were movie-like, saying:

"Yo 🔥. Give this guy a movie."

Just like in the movies

Another fan was in awe as the Colombian worked like a well-oiled machine, writing:

"Machine of machines, Colombia has 🔥"

Machine-like work

Below are screenshots of what others wrote.

Proudly Colombia-made

Among the best

Johan Estupinan has been undefeated in four matches to date in ONE Championship, something he looks to extend when he battles Ghazali.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Johan Ghazali believes a win over Johan Estupinan will be a boon to him

Considering what Johan Estupinan has done in his ONE Championship journey so far, Johan Ghazali believes that a victory over the Colombian at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 would benefit his young career.

'Jojo' spoke about it during the virtual media day for the event, sharing that he is coming into the contest highly motivated with the kind of windfall awaiting in a win. The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp standout said:

"Of course, it gives me extra motivation. When I win, I would be the only person to beat him. So that's good for my reputation, that's good for my name."

Coming into ONE 170, Ghazali fashioned out an explosive opening-round knockout win over Josue Cruz of Mexico back in September at ONE 168: Denver.

