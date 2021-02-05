"Give him someone, give him anyone"- Cory Sandhagen believes TJ Dillashaw shouldn't be in title contention after return [Exclusive]

Cory Sandhagen believes that TJ Dillashaw shouldn't be thrown into the mix for a potential title shot right after his return. The top bantamweight contender feels that Dillashaw should fight someone and shouldn't be in the mix with the top guys after completing his latest suspension.

The No. 2 ranked bantamweight fighter is on the back of an impressive win himself when he beat former title challenger Marlon Moraes. In his last fight, The Sandman knocked out the Brazilian with a spinning heel kick and edged one step closer to the title shot himself.

New school meets old 📚



Will the next shot at bantamweight gold be earned Saturday? #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/2gaJ0s6wG2 — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2021

During the UFC Vegas 18 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of speaking to Cory Sandhagen himself. The top bantamweight fighter hopes that TJ Dillashaw shouldn't be thrown with the top guys because he was suspended for the usage of "a serious drug".

"I hope he doesn't get a title contention shot right off the bat. I think that the guy is coming off a two-year suspension from not like a soft drug, you know like EPO is a serious drug. And I don't think he should just come back and fight for the title just because he has a big name."

The Sandman went on to elucidate that after his last fight even he asked for TJ Dillashaw but didn't get the fight. Hence, Cory Sandhagen has no idea what the situation is like right now, surrounding the former UFC bantamweight champion's return.

"Give him someone, give him anyone, I asked for him after my last fight and didn't get him, so I don't really know what's going on and who knows what's going to happen with that. I don't think it should happen if you want my opinion about it but I stay focused on me. I do good in this fight I think I fight for the belt, no doubt in July."

Cory Sandhagen will face Frankie Edgar at UFC Vegas 18

Cory Sandhagen's first fight in 2021 will feature him in action against Frankie Edgar. The Sandman will meet The Answer this weekend in the co-main event of an incredibly stacked card, headlined by Alexander Volkov and Alistair Overeem.