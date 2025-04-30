"Give us a great show" - Johan Estupinan promises twin brother Jordan will bring out the fireworks at ONE Fight Night 31

Johan Estupinan has expressed confidence that his twin brother, Jordan Estupinan, will be able to deliver a stellar performance when he returns to action on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday, May 2.

Ad

There, the Colombian striking prodigy is set to duke it out with Russian bruiser Ali Saldoev in a flyweight Muay Thai duel, happening live in U.S. primetime at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It can be recalled that Jordan made his successful promotional debut at ONE 170 this past January, going through the wringer with fellow up-and-comer Freddie Haggerty to pick up a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

Recently, ONE Championship uploaded the highlights of the 22-year-old's maiden appearance on Instagram to heighten the anticipation for his next outing.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the video below:

Ad

Showing his support, Johan joined the buzz in the comment section of the video posted above, assuring fans that his sibling will aim to leave an indelible impression — just as he did when he first stepped onto the ONE stage.

Johan wrote:

"My brother is ready to give us a great show."

Jordan Estupinan faces a win-hungry opponent in Bangkok

Like his twin brother, Johan, Jordan Estupinan showcases a striking style that's both electrifying and ruthlessly effective — perfect for thrilling crowds and finishing bouts.

Ad

But as Jordan looks to rise alongside Johan, currently the No. 5-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division, he'll face a crucial test against a formidable foe.

Ali Saldoev is no ordinary opponent. Training out of the prominent Fight Club Archangel Michael, the Russian made a statement in his first assignment at ONE 166 in March 2024, knocking out Zakaria El Jamari.

Though Saldoev suffered a setback in his sophomore outing, his explosive punching power is an aspect that Jordan cannot afford to take for granted in their upcoming encounter.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.