“Given so much to jiu-jitsu” - Marcelo Garcia says he learned to cope with the aches and pains that his BJJ career gave him

Marcelo Garcia is grinning from ear to ear as he prepares to do what he loves most once again at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

The Brazilian legend is set to compete for the first time in 14 years, squaring off against Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling contest at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

It’s worth noting that his last competitive appearance dates back to the 2011 ADCC World Championships, where he submitted three of his four opponents en route to a gold medal.

Since then, Garcia has devoted his time to raising his two children, building his world-renowned BJJ academy in New York City, and overcoming a grueling battle with cancer that kept him off the mats for much of 2023.

Now fully recovered, he is relishing the opportunity to suit up for action again in the sport that has given him so much.

Speaking in an interview with Jordan Teaches Jiu-Jitsu, Garcia said:

“I cannot regret it because I have enjoyed this so much, and I have given so much to jiu-jitsu, and I have also gotten [it] back too.”

While many fans and pundits believe he has nothing left to prove, some question how the long layoff might affect him. However, Garcia himself acknowledges that his passion for the sport remains as strong as ever:

“There was always so much happiness for me to compete. I don't think I can have regret, but obviously, I still pay the price now, and when I wake up in the morning, I feel like, you know.”

Tough test awaits Marcelo Garcia at ONE 170

Marcelo Garcia’s comeback is far from a walk in the park.

Standing across from him will be Masakazu Imanari, an accomplished catch wrestler and BJJ black belt famed for his lethal leg locks.

Beyond his submission grappling credentials, ‘Ashikan-Judan’ has also carved out an impressive MMA career, including a six-fight stint in ONE Championship.

With Imanari’s vast experience and dangerous submission game, Garcia faces a formidable test in his highly anticipated comeback at ONE 170.

