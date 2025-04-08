"Glad to see he's healthy again" - Fans hyped for Tye Ruotolo's impending return in world title defense versus Dante Leon

ONE Championship fans have dearly missed seeing ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo inside the circle. After months on the sidelines, he is set to compete at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2.

Ad

Happening inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo will attempt to successfully defend the gold for a second time as Canadian rival Dante Leon attempts to dethrone him.

Seeking to remind fans of Ruotolo's dominance, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared all four of his submission victories on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

In the comments section, fans celebrated the 22-year-old being cleared to compete after injuring his knee while competing in the CJI -80kg division last August. They wrote:

"Glad to see he's healthy again. Anyone know what the actual injury from CJI was to his knee?

"TYE IS A UNIT! HES HEALTHY."

"Naturally one of the greatest fighters of all time!"

Ad

"Like a snake I don't strike hard, I coil calm and choke the breath out. 🐍💪🏻"

"King of the ground 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

ONE Fight Night 31 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Kade Ruotolo shares thoughts on Tye Ruotolo's upcoming bout

Kade Ruotolo, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, believes twin brother Tye Ruotolo will have a tough outing against Dante Leon since this will be their third time facing each other.

He recently told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in an interview:

"Absolutely. Tye is the toughest guy I know. Dante is an absolutely tough matchup. I'm super excited to see it. I know my brother has more than the capabilities to get the job done. Last time, it was an awesome match."

Ad

Watch the entire interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karl Batungbacal Karl has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. He holds a Bachelor of Arts major in history, which helps him pay attention to the finer details while writing, and also has first-hand experience in boxing. He has a total experience of 5 years, and has worked for the International Business Times.



Karl turned into an MMA fan back in 2011 after watching Tito Ortiz defeat Ryan Bader via first-round submission at UFC 132. He has interviewed ONE world champions like Eduard Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Stamp Fairtex, and Tawanchai in his career so far.



On the non-MMA side of things, he interviewed WWE superstar Matt Riddle in 2021 and his question about Roman Reigns elicited an interesting answer which was widely covered by outlets like Sportskeeda and Cultaholic Wrestling's YouTube channel. He has also interviewed NBA stars Dwight Howard, Nick Young, Andre Roberson, Shabazz Muhammad, Jason Williams and Brian Scalabrine plus Filipino women's volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.



Karl ensures to double-check facts before using them in articles, and reads up on potential topics for pieces a day before. In his off time, he likes to play video games, and keep up with basketball and pro wrestling. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.