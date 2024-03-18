GLORY welcomes Marshall Zelaznik, former UFC executive, as CEO

The world's premier kickboxing organization will welcome a familiar face back to its role as Chief Executive Officer.

Just over four years since resigning from the position, Marshall Zelaznik has been announced by GLORY Kickboxing to return to his old position of CEO. Zelaznik re-enters the combat sports world after spending the time since his last stint with GLORY as the CEO of Esports Engine.

Esports Engine, Zelaznik's old employer, reported buyouts in 2023, but the now-GLORY CEO did not mention that as the reason for his career change.

Zelaznik initially rose to prominence in the industry during his time as a UFC executive prior to the organization's purchase by Zuffa. While with the UFC, Zelaznik was credited for being a key part of the launch of UFC Fight Pass.

After reports came out that Zelaznik would not remain with the UFC following the Zuffa purchase, the executive brought his decade-long experience in combat sports over to GLORY to serve as their CEO from 2018 to 2020.

As the new leader of the company, Zelaznik hopes to increase the popularity of GLORY internationally, especially in the United States.

What did GLORY CEO Marshall Zelaznik do with the UFC?

Marshall Zelaznik has been one of the most influential combat sports figures in his lengthy history. Along with his past at GLORY Kickboxing, Zelaznik left a lasting impact on the UFC.

As the chief content officer, Zelaznik designed the UFC Fight Pass product while being tasked with expanding the business into international markets. Many were shocked by the decision by Zuffa, then known as WME-IMG, who chose not to bring Zelaznik into their company.

However, the UFC will still actively use UFC Fight Pass in 2024, even with their current television deal with ESPN.

According to his LinkedIn page, Zelaznik spent seven years with the UFC as the President of the UK Division and Managing Director of International before being promoted to CCO.