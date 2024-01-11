“Go back to Kiev” - Tristan Tate shares reaction after Ukrainian soldiers allegedly abandon their positions in war zone

Tristan Tate recently responded to a video claiming that Ukrainian soldiers had purportedly abandoned their positions in the war zones.

The conflict in Ukraine began on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russian soldiers invaded from Belarus, Russia, and Crimea. The invasion came after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a special military operation against Ukraine, which was described as an effort to demilitarize and denazify the nation, with assurances that Russia had no intention of occupying the country.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine extend back to Apr. 2014, when Russians and local proxy forces gained control of areas of Ukraine's Donbas region, resulting in over 14,000 deaths during the succeeding seven years of conflict in eastern Ukraine.

A video recently surfaced on social media depicting a group of Ukrainian soldiers purportedly withdrawing from their positions in the industrial town of Avdiivka.

The younger Tate sibling, known for openly siding with Russia in the conflict, responded to the video:

"Go back to Kiev. Hold your politicians responsible for what happened to your friends. Be part of building Ukraine's future. Do not die for nothing."

The Tate brothers were released from house arrest last August after a widely reported legal dispute. Both Andrew Tate and his younger brother were accused of various crimes, including assault, human trafficking, and operating an illicit enterprise that exploited young women.

Tristan Tate discusses accusations, fast cars, steroids, and women

Tristan Tate recently brushed aside multiple accusations made against him by those critical of him.

As a divisive presence on social media, the younger Tate sibling often finds himself in the limelight and faces allegations of involvement in steroid use, leasing his high-end cars, and employing women to appear as his companions on social platforms.

Tate recently expressed on X that the accusations against him are baseless, describing them as inadvertent compliments. He tweeted:

"I don't know which bro needs to hear this today. Accusations of taking steroids when you aren’t on steroids are compliments. Accusations of renting supercars when you own them are compliments. Accusations of hiring women when they are infact in love with you are compliments."

