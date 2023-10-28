“Go for it from the bell” - Conor McGregor urges Francis Ngannou to ‘forget the distance’ and take on Tyson Fury with full throttle

Conor McGregor is endorsing Francis Ngannou in the historic crossover fight against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou is gearing up to clash against the reigning WBC heavyweight champion in his boxing debut tonight (October 28) in a highly-anticipated 10-round non-title showdown at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Notorious' is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to witness the fight. Interestingly, earlier this year, McGregor expressed significant doubts and referred to it as an "error" when Francis Ngannou departed from the UFC and vacated his heavyweight championship to pursue his dream of entering the world of professional boxing.

However, during a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Conor McGregor had nothing but praise for 'The Predator':

"I'm excited to see it and Francis as well. Wish the lads well. Gonna be a good night. Tyson is crafty, he's bigger, he's taller and Francis has his own weapons in his pockets but he cannot use them."

The former UFC two-division champion also offered some advice to Ngannou:

"Forget the 12 rounds [it's actually 10 round bout], go for it from the bell. Put it on him early [Fury]. Forget the distance, take the distance out of him early, and put absolutely everything in the shots early on. You'll crack him, he's not gonna know what to expect. He never saw Francis in the boxing ring... Francis is powerful, he's more powerful early, so put everything in your early shots. I'm so happy and proud of everything Francis what he has been doing. It would be huge if he can do it."

