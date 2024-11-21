"God our youth is f**ked" - Fans react as UFC star Colby Covington congratulates WWE co-founder Linda McMahon on new cabinet role

UFC welterweight Colby Covington sparked a wave of online reactions after congratulating former WWE executive Linda McMahon on her new political role. McMahon, nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Education, has a varied history in politics and education governance, including serving on the Connecticut Board of Education and the board of trustees at Sacred Heart University.

In a post on X, Covington wrote:

“Congratulations to the new Secretary of Education @Linda_McMahon 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 #MAGA.”

McMahon, a co-chair of Trump’s transition team, has been an influential figure in his political orbit. She left WWE in 2009 for an unsuccessful Senate bid and currently chairs the Center for the American Worker at the America First Policy Institute.

Fans were quick to respond to Covington's post with mixed emotions. One bluntly commented:

“God our youth is f**ked”

Another urged Covington to return to the octagon, writing:

“Call me when’s your next fight? Is it soon?”

Fans react to Colby Covington's recent post with Linda McMahon. [Screenshot courtesy via X]

Colby Covington to return to action against Joaquin Buckley in December

Colby Covington is set to make his highly anticipated comeback as he faces Joaquin Buckley in the UFC Tampa main event on Dec. 14. The announcement follows a shake-up in the card after Buckley’s initial opponent, Ian Machado Garry, was reassigned to UFC 310 to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov.

This marks Covington’s first fight since his December 2023 loss to Leon Edwards, where he fell short in his third attempt at capturing the undisputed welterweight title. He is 3-3 in his last six bouts and his last victory was a dominant showing against Jorge Masvidal, a former teammate-turned-rival.

Buckley, meanwhile, has been surging in the welterweight division. Since dropping to 170 pounds, he boasts an impressive 5-0 streak, including notable wins over Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson.

