"Going to paint my nails" - Israel Adesanya plans to make 'idiot' Sean strickland eat his insults at UFC 293

Israel Adesanya is set to face Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 293, scheduled to take place on September 10th, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Adesanya and Strickland have consistently traded barbs with one another.

While both fighters have been complementary of each other's skills and fighting ability, they haven't pulled their punches when it comes to personal attacks. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Adesanya didn't hold back, and said:

"He’s an idiot. I’m not going to lose to an idiot. He says he’s not going to lose to a guy that jerks off to cartoons or paints his nails. Well, I’m going to paint my nails for that fight and I’m going to knock him out with my painted nails. I've had that vision of having my nails painted, knocking him out and just showing my nails to the camera like look, with my frosted tips, I knocked his b***h a** out."

Strickland previously made those comments on Adesanya at the UFC 276 press conference, as both fighters were on stage and scheduled to fight on the card. UFC 276 saw Adesanya beating Jared Cannonier in the main event, while Strickland was knocked out by Alex 'Poatan' Pereira.

Israel Adesanya looking for 'spectacular' win, wants to close the UFC 293 card in style

Israel Adesanya took to his official YouTube channel to speak on his upcoming fight against Sean Strickland. The card will take place in Sydney, Australia and so, will feature a lot of Australian and Kiwi talent.

Adesanya, who trains out of City Kickboxing in Auckland, New Zealand, also touched on the fact that many of his teammates will be on the same card. He said:

"Motivation is just, to be honest, taking his head. Another guy to style against. It being in Sydney, half the card is CKB, so have to close the show in a spectacular way."

The fight will also be Israel Adesanya's 11th title fight in the last five years, and marks his first defence after reclaiming the belt in stunning fashion against long-time foe, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira.

