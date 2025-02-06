"Gonna fight Jake Paul and retire after" - Fans 'heartbroken' over Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight falling through days after agreement

In a dramatic twist for boxing fans, plans for a blockbuster showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford have been scrapped just days after their highly anticipated agreement. Initially announced on Feb. 2 by Ring Magazine, the bout was scheduled for Sep. at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as the centerpiece of a Riyadh Season event.

The fight, pitting two of the sport’s top talents against each other, had generated massive excitement across the boxing community, with experts and fans alike weighing in on potential outcomes.

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, on Feb. 5, a sudden press release from Ring Magazine confirmed the cancellation of the fight. The announcement noted that despite Crawford’s intent to move up in weight to challenge Alvarez at the full super middleweight limit of 168 pounds, the bout would no longer take place.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Speculation now swirls around Alvarez’s future plans, with emerging rumors suggesting that the boxer might instead be set to face YouTube sensation Jake Paul in May.

Social media reactions have been swift, with many fans expressing dismay and disappointment over the cancellation.

One fan wrote:

“Canelo gonna fight Jake Paul and retire after isn’t he”

Expand Tweet

Another added:

“They got us all hyped up to break our hearts in pieces 😭😭😭😭😭”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight cancellation. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez are reportedly in talks for a potential showdown in May

Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez have entered preliminary negotiations for a potential boxing showdown scheduled for May 3 in Las Vegas, according to boxing insider Dan Rafael.

The controversial YouTube personality and undefeated boxer, Paul, who has primarily faced aging MMA fighters in the squared circle, is reportedly looking to elevate his career by challenging super middleweight champion Alvarez.

With the recently canceled Canelo versus Terence Crawford fight, this potential bout has captured significant attention.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.