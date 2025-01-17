“Gonna hurt to see one lose” - Fans’ hearts torn into two on who to support between Tawanchai and Superbon at ONE 170

As the clock ticks down to the highly anticipated rematch between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon at ONE 170 on Feb. 24, the excitement surrounding their showdown is reaching a fever pitch.

Both men are set to run it back for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, headlining the aforementioned event booked to happen at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trending

Fans are divided, knowing that only one will walk away with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder. This sentiment has been echoed in the comment section of a recent post by ONE Championship on Instagram:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Great fight, terrible outcome. Both these guys are incredible, [and it’s] gonna hurt to see one lose.”

“I think this fight is going to be a hell of a fight.”

“The fans are the true winners.”

“Exactly!!! I want both of them [to] win.”

The affection for these athletes is easy to understand.

Superbon has become known for his thrilling finishes since joining ONE in 2020, with six victories — three of which have earned him a spot in the promotion’s highlight reels.

On the other hand, Tawanchai boasts five stoppages in his nine wins under the promotion’s banner.

With the stakes higher than ever, their rematch promises to deliver a clash of elite striking that fans won’t want to miss.

Tawanchai, Superbon driven by different motivations

As his second encounter with Superbon draws near, Tawanchai PK Seanchai is focused on reaffirming his feared status as a Muay Thai specialist.

Tawanchai has not scored a stoppage since his third-round TKO of Kiria in August 2023. Now, he is determined his knockout drought at his rival’s expense.

Meanwhile, Superbon — the current ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion — aims to add another belt to his collection and achieve two-sport glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.