"Gonna leave their motherf**king wife...like McGregor" - When 50 Cent roasted Conor McGregor for allegedly cheating on Dee Devlin with Rita Ora

Back when Conor McGregor was getting ready to take on Floyd Mayweather, he inadvertently ended up beefing with none other than rapper 50 Cent.

In the midst of the promotions leading up to the fight, McGregor launched a relentless tirade against Mayweather, and 50 Cent was simply collateral damage for the Irishman.

McGregor, at one point, termed both Mayweather and 50 Cent "fake money b*****s." For his part, 50 Cent didn't retaliate and ignored McGregor's jabs, stating that he was "fighting Floyd" and had nothing to do with him.

Conor McGregor would later go on to state that 50 Cent had blocked him on Instagram and called him "50 kid."

This time around, the rapper didn't let things slide, and made things personal by going after McGregor's private affairs. 50 Cent, in a video, insinuated that McGregor let the fame and fortune get to his head, and that he had cheated on his fiancee, Dee Devlin.

50 Cent said:

"Soon as they get that first big check they gonna leave their motherf**king wife and kids like McGregor and s**t.”

At the end of the video, he also breaks into hysterical laughter.

50 Cent's allegations came as a result of a story that Rita Ora had posted to her Instagram. The pop sensation shared a video of herself alongside McGregor at what appeared to be some sort of gala or ceremony with the words "date night" in the Instagram story.

This brought up a lot of allegations from the public against McGregor, and landed the controversial Irishman in hot water.

Conor McGregor reflects on the 'Cowboy' Cerrone fight

'The Notorious' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to reflect on his fight with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, a fight that he won quite comfortably. He wrote:

"I was on fire that night for sure! Cowboy is and always was a solid multiple record holding ufc fighter. Went toe to toe over the full distance with the current ufc 170 world champion. I take note of. I fancy anyone on the roster on my day. Any one of them. All weight."

Notably, McGregor was making a comeback to the octagon after a long hiatus that began with his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He bounced back in spectacular fashion, landing shoulder strikes and a head kick, and following up with punches to finish a wounded 'Cowboy.'