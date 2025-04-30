"Gonna make Khamzat look easy" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis gets brutally honest about his GOAT mindset

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is neck deep in his preparations for a possible clash with divisional boogeyman Khamzat Chimaev for the title in the near future. To many fans and pundits, the potential bout with the Chechen-born mauler might be the hardest in the defending champion's career.

Ad

To Dricus du Plessis, however, the pressure of this perceived threat doesn't seem to bother him. 'Stillknocks' is headstrong in his mission to become the greatest, with his mindset firmly aligned with this goal.

Du Plessis posted on Instagram:

"I’ve never wanted to be one of the best, I’ve always wanted to be the greatest. #stillknocks #preparetobeamazed #🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Fans are reacting to the post in favor of DDP, with @billyunderwoodbutworse saying:

"This man is gonna make Khamzat look EASY"

Meanwhile, @keamo_mma said:

"bro nobody can beat dricus"

Comments on the post. [Image credit: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Here are more comments:

Ad

More comments on the post. [Image credit: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]

Dricus du Plessis' coach sets the record straight on champion's injury rumors and Chimaev fight cancellation

One of the most heated discussions in the MMA world recently was the rumors of Dricus du Plessis getting injured in training, jeopardizing the potential clash with Khamzat Chimaev. Fans are expecting the title bout between 'Stillknocks' and 'Borz' to happen at UFC 317 International Fight Week in June.

Ad

However, according to the champ's head coach, Morne Visser, none of these rumors are true. In an interview with Submission Radio, Visser set the record straight, including the Chimaev fight itself and when it could possibly happen. He said:

"We haven't signed a contract, so the fight was never confirmed...No injuries, man. That's bullsh*t. We're fighting Khamzat. We're actually just waiting for the contract. It's gonna be soon, but definitely not UFC 317."

Ad

Check out Visser's comments here:

Ad

This settles the burning questions about UFC 317. The Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev bout will happen, but not in June, as opposed to what everyone's expecting. As per recent news, the main event of International Fight Week was reported to involve Ilia Topuria in a lightweight title bout. The question is whether it would be Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira, or Justin Gaethje.

All this might be answered by UFC 315 on May 11, where Belal Muhammad, a friend of Makhachev, will defend his UFC welterweight throne. It's been speculated that if Muhammad drops the belt to Jack Della Maddalena, Makhachev will vacate the lightweight strap and move up to welterweight. Which means Topuria will fight either Oliveira or Gaethje.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 11-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.