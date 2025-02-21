"Gonna press DDP next" - MMA world explodes as Khamzat Chimaev bench presses 110 pound dumbbells 

UFC middleweight Khamzat Chimaev continues to prove that he's the one fighter everyone should fear in his division. In his most recent feat of beast-mode strength, 'Borz' was seen lifting 110lbs (50kg) dumbbells in alternating presses.

X user @schwick6 posted a video of Chimaev's frightening display of strength:

Fans are astounded by this, with one fan saying saying:

"He gonna press DDP next"

Another fan commented:

"The wolf 🐺ladies and gentlemen …💪🏽GGs. Don’t throw your shoulder out trying to impress us tho my brother @KChimaev"

Dricus du Plessis provides an honest assessment of Khamzat Chimaev, weighs in on potential clash

A path that might inevitably intersect with Khamzat Chimaev's is that of the current UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis. It seems the two are fated to clash with the dominance both have displayed in their division.

Du Plessis is fresh out of his second world title defense at UFC 312, dominantly dispatching former divisional champion Sean Strickland in a rematch. As for Chimaev, he was last seen dismantling former champion Robert Whittaker with a face crank back in October.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, du Plessis said of Chimaev's penchant for first-round finishes:

''He's [Chimaev] really hard to deal with in the beginning of the fight, but so am I. When you go that hard, when round two, three, four, five comes, you still have to be there and I've proven that I am there...if he wants to come out, I'm still gonna be there, like I was there in the first, ready to kill.''

On Chimaev's intimidating aura, du Plessis said:

''If you look at a guy like Kamaru Usman, what he did with Khamzat on 10 days notice, you look at Gilbert Burns... Those guys don't get intimidated by people screaming, 'I smesh. I smesh.' That is not how it works.''

