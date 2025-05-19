“Good conversations with people to share with the world” - Maurice Abevi on why he ventured into podcasting

Swiss mixed martial artist Maurice Abevi has also dipped his hands in online content creation by starting his own podcast. It is to complement what he is doing as a fighter, particularly in reaching out to his fans.

The 25-year-old Zurich native discussed it in an interview with ONE Championship, highlighting how 'The Abevi Podcast,' which he records in his home base in Thailand, is designed for people to get to know him better as he progresses in his career.

Abevi said:

“I started a podcast because I felt like I met a lot of people here with stories to tell, and I wanted to get their perspective about training, fighting, and Thailand. I thought I could have good conversations with people to share with the world."

As he shores up his content creation, Maurice Abevi is gearing up for his return to action on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will battle undefeated Turkish fighter Alibeg Rasulov in a lightweight MMA scrap.

Abevi is currently riding a three-fight winning streak and is out extend it with a victory over Rasulov and possibly earn a shot at the lightweight gold against reigning champion Christian Lee next.

ONE Fight Night 32 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Maurice Abevi says Thailand has become the perfect setting for his pro career

Apart from the podcast he does, Maurice Abevi said Thailand has become the perfect setting for his steadily ascending professional MMA career.

Abevi spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship as he shared what went into his decision to move to Thailand from Switzerland. He said:

“I knew there were a lot of fighters and coaches in Thailand, but there is no future for MMA fighters in Switzerland. The culture of martial arts is not big back home. I knew some people here already, and it was just so attractive to me.”

While in Thailand, Maurice Abevi is training at the world-famous Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket, which he has credited for helping him a lot in his game.

