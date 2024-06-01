"Good energy in the gym" - Fabricio Andrade works out with Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in Tokyo tour

Being a world champion makes you a vulnerable target for challengers who are hunting for your world title, and reigning undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade knows this very well.

This is the reason why Andrade continues to improve his skills and find ways to pick up valuable lessons from other top fighters in the world. In fact, 'Wonder Boy' is currently in Japan, where he is having a Tokyo tour around different gyms to train.

The Brazilian MMA star was recently spotted at Team Vasileus after he shared a photo with fighters and gym members. He captioned the post with:

"Training in Vasileus Gym today, thank you for welcoming me, there was a good energy in the gym. #japan #kickboxing #vasileus"

The famed gym is also home to other top ONE Championship fighters, Takeru Segawa and Masaaki Noiri. After their training session, Andrade seemed to like the ambiance and vibe of the team.

Currently, the Evolve MMA and Tiger Muay Thai representative holds a ONE Championship record of six wins, one loss, and one no-contest since making his promotional debut in July 2020.

Fabricio Andrade sends a spine-chilling warning to Kwon Won Il for calling him out

Despite falling short of becoming a two-sport world champion after he suffered a second-round knockout defeat at the hands of fierce rival Jonathan Haggerty in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16, Andrade remains the king of the bantamweight MMA division.

Among the ranked contenders in the loaded weight class, Kwon Won Il has been calling him out for a world title rematch because he currently rides a three-fight win streak of finishes that earned him the number three spot in the rankings.

But Andrade responded very well to the South Korean star by reminding him of the result of their first meeting in June 2022, when he knocked him out with a stabbing kick to the liver in just 62 seconds.