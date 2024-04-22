"Good indicator of who's ready to go to battle" - Michael Chandler shoots down Conor McGregor's demand for UFC 303

Michael Chandler has revealed that he dismissed the idea of his UFC 303 bout against Conor McGregor being only three rounds.

Following the historic UFC 300 card earlier this month, Dana White dropped the bombshell in the post-fight presser that McGregor vs. Chandler had been confirmed for June 29 at International Fight Week and would be fought at 170 pounds.

The announcement put an end to months of speculation as to whether their clash would take place, and now provides a return date for the promotion's biggest star.

Following the confirmation of their bout, questions have been raised about McGregor's fitness. News also surfaced that the Irishman had reportedly been trying to secure a three-round main event against Chandler, as opposed to the standard five rounds.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Chandler addressed the reports and confirmed a three-bound bout was on the table but he was ultimately able to secure a five-round clash instead.

According to 'Iron', the situation highlighted the difference between how fight-ready he is compared to McGregor. Chandler said:

"It was very interesting, when I heard it [the three round reports] later on, I like five rounds... I like the idea of the training camp you have to put in for five rounds... One of us wants it, one of us didn't. That's a good indicator of who's ready to go to battle. I'm excited, I'm glad it's five rounds. I think it was more discussed on his side more than it was on my side."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments here (5:00):

Conor McGregor's coach predicts Michael Chandler fight outcome

John Kavanagh, the coach of Conor McGregor, has cast his prediction for their upcoming UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler.

McGregor returns to action on June 29 after a three-year injury lay-off, following his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in 2021. The bout will also mark a return for Chandler, who has sat out of the octagon since also facing Poirier in 2022.

In a recent interview with SevereMMA, Kavanagh, who has been with McGregor since he started MMA professionally, offered his prediction for the fight.

The SBG Ireland head coach doesn't expect the fight to go longer than two rounds and believes fans who are underestimating McGregor are in for a rude awakening. He said:

''I'd be surprised if it can go two rounds, I'd be surprised. He just hits too hard, too sharp. Is there going to be scrappiness and a few takedowns and stuff? maybe but every round starts on the feet and his ability to get back there is underestimated. So I'd be surprised if we see two rounds.''

Catch John Kavanagh's comments regarding Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler here (12:05):

