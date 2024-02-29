"Good man" - Liver King earns fans' appreciation following kind gesture towards ailing Ashlee Gambino

The 'Liver King' has not always been in the good grace of MMA fans, but not even his biggest doubters can rightfully criticize his recent kind gesture.

In the hottest story of the MMA world on February 29, MMA Fighting's Mike Heck covered the tear-jerking story of former fighter Ashlee Gambino, an 0-1 amateur fighter, who suffered through multiple heartbreaks in her career beyond the cage, including the loss of a daughter and her diagnosis of a life-threatening case of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

While an upsetting story, Heck ended his piece by mentioning Brian Johnson, better known as social media celebrity Liver King, who offered to donate enough money to cover Gambino's $100,000 GoFundMe, set up to assist with medical costs and support for her family.

While the donation completes the former fighter's original goal, Johnson and Heck insist that 'The Mobwife' and her family are still in dire need of financial assistance due to her physical inability to work a typical job and the increasing cost of medical bills.

Gambino's GoFundMe page is still active as of February 29.

Fans put Johnson's controversial past aside and applauded him for his actions, calling the fitness icon a 'good man.'

One commenter wrote:

"GOOD MAN, finally"

Other fan comments read:

"Goddamn now I'm a Liver King fan"

"I can't not respect this. The poor woman and her family"

"He's righting his wrongs, good on him. Hope Liver King is on a straight path rn"

"Rare Liver King W"

View more fan reactions to the Liver King donating money to Ashlee Gambino below:

Who is Ashlee Gambino?

Ashlee Gambino has been thrust into the spotlight despite not competing in MMA since 2018. 'The Mobwife' has just one amateur fight on her record, ending her career as a 0-1 fighter.

However, Gambino has become known for her adversity in life outside of fighting after a two-month period in 2022 saw the loss of her daughter and a terminal illness diagnosis.

Gambino currently lives in Nevada with her husband, Trap 'Daddy' Gambino, and her two living children.