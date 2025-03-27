Gordon Ryan cracks Joe Rogan up with Jon Jones story involving Donald Trump "that nobody knows" 

Gordan Ryan recently made Joe Rogan laugh with a never-before-heard story about Jon Jones and his title win against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last November. Ryan revealed that Jones practiced his unique post-fight celebration in the locker room after finding out that Donald Trump was in attendance.

After beating Miocic via an impressive third-round TKO in their heavyweight title fight at UFC 309, Jones bust out the 'Trump Dance' and emulated the POTUS' viral moves inside the cage. Trump was notably sitting cageside for the event.

During a recent Fight Companion episode on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the jiu-jitsu wizard revealed that 'Bones' practiced the moves for about 20 minutes before walking out and said:

"Good Jon Jones story that nobody knows. I was cornering [Jones] for his last fight against Stipe. We found out that Trump was going to be there... Probably 20 minutes of that warm-up was just him practicing the mechanics of how to do the Trump dance right."

He continued:

"We looked it up, YouTubed it, and he was practicing the Trump dance in the locker room, getting ready to do it... The best [part] is, we were all for it. We were like, ‘No, the hands gotta be a little bit higher.’ We were coaching him through it."

Kevin Holland discusses Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight delay drama

Kevin Holland recently shared his thoughts on the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight fiasco and addressed the allegations that 'Bones' is purposely trying to delay the title unification fight.

Speaking to Michael Bisping on the Believe You Me podcast, Holland spoke about the highly anticipated heavyweight title unification fight and backed Jones to do whatever was best for him. He said:

"I'm going to stand up for him [Jones] a little bit on this one. The dude's been around for a very long time, and he's fought a lot of people. Tom Aspinall is an absolute beast... If I'm Jon Jones, I'm going to play it like a Floyd Mayweather... I'm going to be the OG in the game. Yeah, we may not like it. Yeah, it may suck. Yeah, we may want to see the fight tomorrow, but the older I get, the smarter I will play the game."

Catch Kevin Holland's comments below (21:35):

