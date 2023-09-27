"Got the slowest feet I've ever seen" - John Fury predicts how a fight between Zhilei Zhang and son Tyson Fury would go down

Zhilei Zhang recently took on and defeated Joe Joyce for the second time. This time around, he won via an emphatic knockout and after the fight, he called out Tyson Fury.

John Fury, the father of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, took note of the callout. Speaking to Seconds Out Boxing, he slammed Zhang for the callout. According to journalist Michael Benson, Fury said:

"Zhang's a big southpaw, he's got quick hands, but he's got the slowest feet I've ever seen. He'd get his head boxed off and stopped in about seven rounds [by Tyson]… Zhang knocks Usyk out, he's too small. The minute Zhang connects on Usyk, he would knock him out."

Zhilei Zhang, according to reports, was all set to take on Tyson Fury after defeating Joyce the first time around. Joyce, however, activated his rematch clause, forcing a second fight between them.

Now that Zhang has settled the rivalry with Joyce in such a definitive manner, it's unclear what's next for him. The only thing that's certain is that Zhang has made a place for himself at the peak of the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury to face Francis Ngannou on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

While a Zhang-Fury fight is a possibility down the road, Fury's immediate future will see him face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis 'The Predator' Ngannou on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Fury's titles will not be on the line, the magnitude of the fight makes it one of the biggest combat sports events of the year. Moreover, the bout will count on both fighters' official records.

Furthermore, Fury's future is unclear as things stand. The heavyweight champion has very valid opponents who merit the challenge, such as Zhilei Zhang and Oleksandr Usyk.

Heavyweight star Anthony Joshua is also a name that is commonly brought up as being a potential opponent for Fury. A fourth fight with Deontay Wilder, given how the trilogy went, is also a possibility.