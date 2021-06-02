"Gotcha soul" - Tyron Woodley confirms boxing match with Jake Paul as date of bout is revealed

Tyron Woodley has confirmed his boxing match with Jake Paul as the date of their bout has been revealed.

In light of the fight being announced, Woodley took to his official Twitter account to send a warning to "The Problem Child."

Fans can check out Tyron Woodley’s tweet, directed at Jake Paul, embedded below:

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

"The Chosen One" sent a rather eerie warning to his opponent, Jake Paul, ahead of their fighter face-off that’s expected to take place this Friday (June 4th, 2021).

Tyron Woodley used a hat emoji to reference the recent incident wherein Jake Paul stole boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s hat. He stated the following on Twitter:

“Dear @jakepaul keep the (hat). I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul”

Jake Paul and his older brother Logan Paul are widely regarded as two of the most successful YouTube superstars and internet personalities in the world. Both brothers are young celebrities with a respectable athletic background, having competed as amateur wrestlers in their younger years.

Over the past few years, Jake Paul and Logan Paul have also competed in the sport of boxing, fighting in white-collar and professional boxing matches.

Logan Paul is currently scheduled to fight one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all time – retired professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. – in an exhibition boxing match on June 6th, 2021.

The highly anticipated fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather has witnessed an electrifying buildup. One of the most notable moments in the buildup to this fight came at a recent press conference when Logan’s brother Jake Paul confronted Floyd Mayweather and jestingly stole the latter’s hat. Mayweather and his entourage immediately apprehended Jake, and a massive brawl ensued.

Jake Paul has been taking jibes at Floyd Mayweather ever since, mocking the legendary pugilist. He’s even gone as far as selling merchandise with the tagline "Gotcha Hat," a reference to the hat-stealing incident.

Tyron Woodley seems to have put his own spin on the Gotcha Hat tagline/catchphrase. The 39-year-old used the hashtag "Gotcha Soul" in a tweet, stating that Jake Paul can keep the hat as he will take the YouTuber's head clean off his neck instead.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley will be a professional boxing bout that’ll take place in August 2021

Jake Paul (left) and Tyron Woodley (right)

The fight between YouTube megastar Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be a professional boxing bout. Paul will fight the former UFC fighter in a 190-pound pro boxing bout in a 20 x 20 ring and with 10-ounce gloves.

The exact location for the bout hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, but the date is set for August 28th, 2021. The fight will be distributed by Showtime. It’ll mark Paul’s fourth pro boxing bout and Woodley’s pro boxing debut.

Tyron Woodley’s first pro boxing bout will be contested at 190 pounds and with 10-ounce gloves, sources told @arielhelwani 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2Cb2UN6OcZ — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 1, 2021

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

