"Gotta discipline her" - Sean Strickland gives hilarious advice to The Schmo in interview with fiancee Helen Yee

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is set to take on Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 for the middleweight championship. The No.5 ranked contender will take on Adesanya on hostile territory in Sydney, Australia.

Ahead of his first title fight in the UFC, Strickland spoke to Helen Yee for her YouTube channel. In the interview, Strickland began by joking with Yee about her choice of clothes while referencing her recent engagement with fellow mixed martial arts reporter The Schmo.

“Helen, since you got married, I thought you started wearing more f*****g clothes to the gym. F*****g Schmo, I thought we had a talk about this. You gotta discipline her bro. Make the woman put on some clothes [when] she comes to the gym. [Well, last time I wore like a half cut shirt when I interviewed you, today it’s full] It’s time to f*****g discipline a little bit, Schmo. Nah, just kidding.”

Sean Strickland did clarify in the end that he was only jesting. He has often done interviews with both Helen Yee and The Schmo and enjoys a quite cordial relationship with both.

Sean Strickland gets emotional about his girlfriend and discusses her impact in his life

In the same interview with Helen Yee, Sean Strickland revealed to the fans that he was in a healthy, loving relationship.

Strickland professed love to his partner and sincerely appreciated her in the interview.

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man, you guys... I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p***y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you. As much as I like being single and getting all [redacted] with you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

'Tarzan' also joked about the changes in his apartment since he got into the relationship.

"She went back to New York for like a little bit, right. And I remember sitting in my apartment, there’s like a TV on the wall, I didn’t have a TV. There’s a f*****g couch, I remember thinking to myself, who the f**k am I? Where did all this s**t come from? Why do I live here? She does make me a little bit less of a domestic [redacted].”

Check out Sean Strickland's full interview below [0:18 and 5:55]: