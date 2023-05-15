Graduation ceremony goes viral as student imitates Israel Adesanya's iconic archer celebration from UFC 287

Israel Adesanya is already inspiring the next generation of fighters after his archer celebration at UFC 287 went viral at a graduation ceremony.

Adesanya finally conquered his Boogeyman when he defeated Pereira with a stunning KO in the second round of their MMA rematch. 'The Last Stylebender' not only earned his first win over the Brazilian but became the first middleweight in UFC history to have won the belt twice.

Whilst the victory itself was an iconic moment of UFC history, Israel Adesanya's celebration was also just as impactful. After landing the devasting shots to 'Poatan', the Nigerian New Zealander pretended to be an archer and fired arrows at the body of his unconscious opponent.

Watch the celebration here:

The newly crowned middleweight champion's actions clearly resonated with some fans, and a student opted to use the archer celebration on stage whilst graduating.

Check out the video here:

Fans have had mixed responses to the viral clip, with one fan suggesting the move was 'lame' from both the student and Israel Adesanya.

"It was lame when Izzy did it and even lamer when this guy did it lol"

Another fan joked that the celebration looked more like somebody trying to start their lawnmower.

"That ain't the izzy celly he's startin a lawn mower"

Twitter user @IAMMIKEO1 went against the grain and enjoyed the celebration.

"I liked it."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Jared Cannonier praises Israel Adesanya for victory over Alex Pereira

Jared Cannonier has nothing but respect for Israel Adesanya, after praising the mental strength that 'The Last Stylebender' showed in order to get the victory over Alex Pereira.

Cannonier and Adesanya previously went head-to-head at UFC 276 but their bout saw the Nigerian New Zealander cruise to victory against the American. Despite the former animosity between them, both men have maintained a healthy amount of respect for one another.

This was on show by the 'Killa Gorilla' when he spoke to Helen Yee last weekend. During the interview, the Texan native described Israel Adesanya's performance at UFC 287 as a 'classic'. He said:

"Izzy finished him this time the same way he almost finished him in the first round of their first [UFC] fight. I think [Adesanya] made some really good adjustments in there, really prepared for Pereira to put the heat on him, and he came out on top."

"It was a beautiful performance...He was moving his head just like last time and caught him with the jab and straight cross... A classic "

Catch the interview here (3:00):

