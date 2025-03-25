"Great champions are always good people" - Fans loving the poignant unfiltered backstage interactions between stars at ONE 172

The action inside the ring at ONE 172 last Sunday, March 23, was undeniably intense, but it paled in comparison to the raw and unfiltered moments that unfolded backstage in the aftermath. ONE Championship recently released the exclusive behind-the-scenes epilogue of ONE 172, capturing real emotions inside the dugout of Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena — from elation of victory to the heartbreak of defeat.

Ad

Watch the clip below:

Ad

Trending

One of the most poignant scenes featured Takeru Segawa, overwhelmed with emotion, as he struggled to process his devastating 80-second knockout loss at the hands of Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Japanese superstar was consoled by ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who offered words of encourangement in the wake of the stunning outcome.

Another compelling part showcased a post-fight reconcilation between Rodtang and Takeru. Despite the heated build-up and fierce competitive tension leading into their clash, the two warriors put their differences aside, embracing in mutual respect after leaving everything inside the ring.

Ad

Despite basking in the glory of his victory Takeru, Rodtang momentarily set aside the celebration to impart pieces of advice to reigining ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who suffered a third-round technical knockout setback to Masaaki Noiri for the divisional interim kickboxing crown at ONE 172.

With the promotion offering a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse following ONE 172, this resonated deeply with fans who applauded the atthletes for their sportsmanship:

Ad

Comments from YouTube

ONE 172 generates $2 million in gate revenue — report

ONE Championship set a new benchmark in Japan, recording its highest-ever gate in the country with ONE 172, according to a report by Bangkok Post.

Ad

The article stated that event at the Saitama Super Arena was 95 percent sold out, drawing an electrifying crowd of 15,000 fans to rake in ticket sales worth over $2 million for a stacked fight card.

Next up, the organization heads to the United States for its next numbered event — ONE 173 —set to take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on August 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.