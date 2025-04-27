"Great way to start your UFC career" - Fans react as debutant Malcom Wellmaker delivers first-round KO win at UFC Kansas City 

MMA fans across the world have taken notice of Malcom Wellmaker's impressive octagon debut at UFC Kansas City, which ended in an opening round knockout victory. While some expressed their admiration for Wellmaker's performance, others chastised his opponent.

Wellmaker made his promotional debut in a bantamweight contest against Cameron Saaiman on the prelims of UFC Kansas City, which took place this past weekend at T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Missouri. 'The Machine' earned his UFC contract last year after securing an opening round knockout win over Adam Bramhald at Dana White's Contender Series.

Meanwhile, Saaiman entered the bout win a two-fight losing streak, the most recent being a second-round knockout loss against Payton Talbott at UFC Vegas 89.

The bout didn't last long as Wellmaker dropped Saaiman with a devastating right hand, that sent the latter sprawling to the canvas, causing the referee to intervene and end the bout in the first round.

Check out the finish below (via Championship Rounds' X post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Great way to start your UFC career''

Another one stated:

''Man he was out cold''

Other fans wrote:

''Payton ruined him man. He needs to work full time as Dricus water boy''

''Saaiman needs to come back home and rest he is embarrassing us''

Check out more reactions below:

Following his win, Wellmaker displayed his joy in his post-fight octagon interview with former UFC fighter Paul Felder, saying:

''I told you the whole week was a unreal experience man. Just being a part of the UFC, meeting all these athletes, being treated so well and to come here for the big finale and do what I just did man, my life is better than I ever thought it could be, this is incredible.''

Check out Malcom Wellmaker's comments below (0:39):

