Former NFL star and current UFC heavyweight competitor Greg Hardy has taken to his official social media account to open up on his loss to Marcin Tybura at UFC Vegas 17.

Marcin Tybura bested Greg Hardy via TKO in round two

Greg Hardy faced veteran MMA fighter Marcin Tybura in the opening bout of the main card portion of the UFC Vegas 17 (December 19, 2020) event.

Hardy put on a strong showing in the first round of the matchup and appeared to have an advantage in the striking department over Marcin Tybura.

However, the second round played out quite differently compared to the first, as Tybura took the fight to the ground. Greg Hardy was unable to scramble and get back to his feet, while Tybura masterfully tagged his downed foe with a disciplined ground and pound attack.

The fight came to an end in the second round when Hardy was unable to intelligently defend himself from Tybura’s vicious and calculated ground and pound attack. The official results declared Marcin Tybura the winner of this entertaining heavyweight bout by way of TKO (punches).

This defeat that Hardy suffered at UFC Vegas 17 marked the very first time the former NFL star has lost a fight by way of KO/TKO.

Greg Hardy issued an optimistic statement after his UFC Vegas 17 loss

Greg Hardy currently holds a professional MMA record of seven wins, three losses, and one No Contest (NC). As far as his three losses are concerned, he’s suffered one each via disqualification, decision, and TKO respectively.

After the very first time he’s been stopped via KO/TKO in his pro MMA career, Greg Hardy issued the following statement via his official Instagram account.

“Gotta take my Ls like a man. Always have and always will. I have become a much better fighter but I am far from complete #tentoesdown this loss is deff on me, my coach’s and team are the best in the world. It’s on me to make adjustments.”

Many in the MMA community, and the UFC promotion in particular, had high hopes from Greg Hardy. He’s one of the most prominent former NFL stars to have competed at the highest levels in MMA.

The belief is that Greg Hardy’s loss to Tybura is likely to be detrimental to his aspirations of breaking into the upper echelons of the UFC heavyweight division, albeit until he returns to his winning ways.

