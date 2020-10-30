Greg Hardy says MMA has taken over from football as the No. 1 sport in his life

UFC Heavyweight contender Greg Hardy is set to take on Maurice Greene at UFC Fight Night at Las Vegas, headlined by Anderson Silva vs Uriah Hall. Speaking ahead of the fight, Hardy said that MMA has taken over from football as the sport he loves the most.

Greg Hardy is a former defensive end for the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, but his career was cut short due to his off-field issues. Now going into his 10th MMA fight, he spoke about his love for both sports.

When asked about which sport he likes more, Hardy said:

"I would probably say they’re still even man. Just because there is nothing like the ball, putting on a pass, the camaraderie. I won’t get into it cause I might tear up. As far as MMA goes, I’m falling in love with it. It’s taken that number one spot simply because it’s a new love, this is my baby for sure."

"I put so much of my life and my energy into football, that’s where my passion comes from. It is my life. It has been my life and it will never stop being my life as far as the things that it has instilled in me. But like I said man, this new MMA kick is something unworldly. The new 2.0 G-Hardy is going to attack it like a beast."

Greg Hardy takes on Maurice Greene in his next fight in the UFC

Greg Hardy has progressed well in his UFC career so far, as he enters his 10th pro-fight. With a record of 6-2 and 1 'No Contest' in MMA, the 32-year-old has the potential to be a contender in the future.

"That's just how it's cut. He's an athlete, he's capable, he's good but I'm a mixed martial artist I'm going to beat his ass." - @TheCrochetBoss is ready for his #UFCVegas12 opponent Greg Hardy. 🔊⬆️



Maurice Greene, who beat Gian Villante in his last fight, believes he has what it takes to beat Hardy. Speaking ahead of the fight to UFC's official website, the Heavyweight said:

"Had I fought Greg Hardy earlier, it may have not went that well. But the timing's right for this fight. He's not a mixed martial artist; he's an athlete. He's capable of winning, he can win fights, he can win fights impressively, he can be dominant, he can be all that. But I'm a mixed martial artist."