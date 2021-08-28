"Greg probably wouldn't let that happen" - Jake Paul and Logan Paul discuss the possibility of a boxing match with each other

Jake Paul has revealed that in the lead-up to his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley, he has been asked about a potential fight against his brother Logan Paul.

During a recent edition of the Impaulsive Podcast, Jake Paul revealed that he was asked about a possible fight with his brother. 'The Problem Child' has mentioned that he has been constantly told about a fight with his brother Logan, which the public really wants to see.

"Bro, every single interview I do leading up to this fight, there's always the question, 'Will you fight your brother?' We wanna see that"

Speaking on the possibility of a fight between Jake Paul and Logan Paul, the older Paul brother himself mentioned that their father Greg Paul wouldn't let a fight happen between Jake and Logan.

Logan even surprisingly mentioned that he is retired from the sport of boxing, as his co-hosts were caught a bit off guard by the statement.

"But yeah, no, Greg probably wouldn't let that [happen]. Look, I don't know bro. I'm retired, f**k off."

Jake Paul further added that he was informed by his brother Logan about the retirement. Jake mentioned that his brother has accomplished all there is to accomplish in the sport of boxing, amid the retirement comment that was brought up by Logan.

"No, he's told me that. I mean, he's accomplished all there is to accomplish in the sport."

Check out Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast with Jake Paul and co. below:

Jake Paul will be facing Tyron Woodley later this week

Jake Paul will be competing in his fourth pro bout against Tyron Woodley this weekend. The YouTuber-turned-boxer will aim to get his hand raised once again and a victory over the former UFC welterweight champion would definitely be the biggest of Paul's career.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul himself is on the back of a fight against Floyd Mayweather. The two men went the distance against each other in an exhibition showdown and if Logan's retirement comments are to be believed, then that was his last fight.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by James McGlade