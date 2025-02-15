Gregory Rodrigues reveals Jared Cannonier's photos are 'all over his house' ahead of UFC Vegas 102: "He must be stopped"

Gregory Rodrigues is set to headline tonight's UFC Vegas 102 card and recently explained why he has pictures of his main event dance partner throughout his home. Jared Cannonier is set to battle with Rodrigues in the coming hours as 'Robocop' looks to continue on his winning streak as he clashes with a former UFC middleweight title challenger in Cannonier.

Having photos of his opponents inside of his home has been a practice Gregory Rodrigues has engaged in since the build-up to his Brad Tavares fight which Rodrigues eventually won via a third-round finish. The idea came from a self-described spiritual brother and friend Duda, with Rodrigues explaining the same to MMA Fighting:

"I have photos in my living room, at the door when I leave, in the bathroom. There are photos in rooms I go the most, except for my daughter's bedroom and mine. The rest of the house, it's everywhere."

He continued:

"I have nothing against him, brother, but he's the one standing in front of me and he must be stopped. I like to stare at him. Not to familiarize with him, but to make it common."

Check out the faceoff between Rodrigues and Cannonier below:

Gregory Rodrigues unsure of who will hold UFC middleweight gold by year's end

This could be a massive moment for Gregory Rodrigues who enters the cage this weekend unranked while clashing with the presently ranked number seven contender at middleweight in Jared Cannonier. With the potential for a victory of this magnitude and how it could serve his career goals for gold, it's fair to ask Rodrigues who he sees as the champion at the end of the calendar year.

The 32-year-old credited DDP for his recent victory in retaining the middleweight belt at UFC 312 and he expressed that at Wednesday's media day. While expressing that he felt like Dricus du Plessis did a good job in retaining his gold besting Sean Strickland for a second time. Gregory Rodrigues stated:

"I don't know if he's going to hold this belt to the end of this year. He's going to fight [Khamzat] Chimaev, right? It's a good match, but his will is sill there right? He's the champion, he's young."

He added:

"But I don't know if he has the quality to continue with the belt. The divisonhas changed, so many good names, and they're coming up. [Nassourdine] Imavov is the right there, Caio Borralho."

The native of Brazil described the division as one that is starting to get exciting and also said that he was excited to live in what he described as the perfect moment.

